Major AEW star reportedly working through injuries ahead of All In

A former AEW Women's Champion will be competing during All In despite carrying multiple injuries.

The star in question is Dr. Britt Baker, who secured her spot in the 4-way Women's title match at All In by defeating The Bunny this past week on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. The former AEW Women's Champion is reportedly dealing with multiple injuries.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Britt Baker has been braving discomfort caused by injuries to prepare for the event. However, the specific details of her injuries are unclear.

“She has certainly been working with injuries.” I’m not sure what a specific injury is, if there is one, or if she’s just hurt. But I can tell you from previous on-camera interviews with Britt Baker that she takes a lot of pride in working through injuries and situations like that. However, many people have noticed it.” H/T:[PWMania]

AEW announces former WWE star for All In

All In's importance is highlighted by the fact that some stars are willing to work through their injuries to compete. A major name who has worked for WWE was also announced for the big show at Wembley.

Former NXT star and Cruiserweight Classic competitor Kota Ibushi was announced as the tag team partner for Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. The trio will take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita.

This will be Ibushi's second match in All Elite Wrestling as The Golden Star was not seen after the brutal Blood and Guts Match, which was the debut match for Ibushi for the company.

The rumors of Ibushi's return to AEW programming were put to rest with the latest announcement. After Kenny Omega got beat down by Bullet Club Gold, Adam Page grabbed the microphone and announced that Omega was not friendless and he will have backup at All In in the form of two of his greatest friends and tag partners of all time.

