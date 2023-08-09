[PHOTO] Britt Baker shares a heartwarming picture with her boyfriend Adam Cole

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. recently posted a picture of herself with boyfriend Adam Cole.

The couple has been dating for around six years now, even before the pair started working together in AEW. When Adam Cole was still under NXT, Baker was seen one instance in the crowd for a TakeOver event. Now being in AEW, they have cemented themselves as part of the promotion's top stars. They can now be seen at times competing alongside one another.

On Twitter, the former AEW Women's Champion posted a picture of herself and Adam Cole post-workout, flaunting their physiques. The pair looked to be in tip-top shape for Dynamite tomorrow night.

"Shameless post-workout mirror selfie cause we work hard and we look good. Watch #AEWDynamite tomorrow night on TBS! #Columbus #AEW," she wrote.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker gives her thoughts on AEW Collision

Following its debut almost two months ago, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D recently gave her thoughts on AEW Collision. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Baker talked about how the show was still a work in progress.

She explained that despite this, she had faith in Tony Khan's abilities to bring the show to great heights.

"I think it’s a work in progress. It’s going to take time to see what the best equation is here. I think there is no better person to handle that than Tony Khan. I put full faith and trust in him. He has done such a good job navigating the waters of a brand-new company in just a few short years," Baker said. [H/T: TV Insider]

As of late, Baker has been stagnant with the promotion. She is not involved in the title picture, and she has no real feud. Her previous feud was against The Outcasts, who cost her a chance to win the Owen Hart Cup, but that has not continued in any way in over a month.

