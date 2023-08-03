Former AEW champion shares honest thoughts about Collision

While AEW Collision started off with a bang, the dust has finally settled for the time being.

The show started off with significantly high ratings and viewership, which later dwindled slightly in the following weeks. However, the latest episode again saw a rise in viewership, with the show gaining over 700,000 viewers. Given the facts, it is safe to say that the new addition is yet to find its footing.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker also seems to think the same. In a recent interview with TV Insider, she stated:

"I think it’s a work in progress. It’s going to take time to see what the best equation is here. I think there is no better person to handle that than Tony Khan. I put full faith and trust in him. He has done such a good job navigating the waters of a brand-new company in just a few short years." [H/T: TV Insider]

The AEW star has recently been under fire after her match with Taya Valkyrie

While Britt Baker is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents in the company, her recent match with Taya Valkyrie led to a few botches that were quite glaring to the audience.

This resulted in backlash on social media, particularly aimed at Taya Valkyrie. In the same interview with TV Insider, Baker addressed the issue from her own perspective.

"It was a first-time match. I’d never been in the ring with her [Taya Valkyrie]. This was our first interaction ever, which can be fun and exciting. I look forward to getting back in the ring together down the road…I have nothing but respect for everything she has done in Mexico, Lucha wrestling, and Impact. I think Taya is a star," said Baker.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Baker and Valkyrie will collide again soon.

