Britt Baker breaks silence about her botched match with Taya Valkyrie on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Britt Baker has finally opened up about her match with Taya Valkyrie, which many criticized for having quite a few botched moments live on AEW Dynamite.

The two stars are very talented in their own right, as is evident from their prior work in Tony Khan's promotion. However, their match against each other featured a few glaring missed spots, which prompted fans to respond vocally on social media. Valkyrie was also subjected to a significant amount of online abuse.

Speaking in an interview with TVinsider, the former Women's Champion addressed the matter succinctly:

"It was a first-time match. I’d never been in the ring with her [Taya Valkyrie]. This was our first interaction ever, which can be fun and exciting. I look forward to getting back in the ring together down the road…I have nothing but respect for everything she has done in Mexico, Lucha wrestling, and Impact. I think Taya is a star," said Baker. [H/T: TVinsider]

Bully Ray has shared his take on the reason behind the botches by both the AEW stars

WWE veteran Bully Ray has a different idea of why the match did not go quite as planned.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray expressed his opinion that both stars tried to one-up each other. This led to the number of missed steps, which ultimately made both the stars look amateurish.

"Wrestler brain tells me this, both women were trying to get their sh** in and outshine each other too much," Ray explained. "As much as they tried to work together last night, they were working for themselves, and they weren't working for the best interests of the match." (H/T:WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Baker and Valkyrie in AEW.

