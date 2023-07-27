"Tony Khan needs to fire both," "The Shotzi vs. Ronda of AEW" - Twitter explodes after embarrassing botch on Dynamite

The wrestling world recently erupted after a major botch involving a former WWE star and top AEW name on Dynamite. The talents in question are Taya Valkyrie and Dr. Britt Baker.

La Wera Loca and The Doctor faced each for the first time ever on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. At one point in the bout, Valkyrie looked to hit the Road to Valhalla, but the move didn't come across as planned. The former WWE star tried to make up for it by unloading with some right-hand strikes on Baker.

The Doctor eventually managed to turn things around, and she applied the Lockjaw to pick up a submission victory on the night.

However, fans on Twitter seemed unforgiving in their assessment of the botched spot as well as the match between the two stars on AEW Dynamite. While one user opined that Tony Khan should fire Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie, another compared their bout to Ronda Rousey and Shotzi's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames clash from last year.

You can check out the reactions below:

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @femalelroom What garbage. Tony Khan needs to fire both.

GHWWEFAN23 @GHWWEFAN23 @femalelroom that was terrible wow

Guillermo Gutierrez @peachbets @femalelroom But khan told Brett hart the company didn’t need his coaching

𝘚𝘪𝘦𝘨 {ホムンクルス} @HomunculusSieg @femalelroom This is what happens when a dentist gets in the ring 🫣

jay @vexi999 @femalelroom The shotzi vs Ronda of AEW, two just sloppy and slow women in one match

Flames @Peter_Flames14 @femalelroom suddenly that Charlotte hurricanrana moment looking like gold

AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of a WWE return

La Wera Loca had a short stint in the Stamford-based promotion before getting released due to budget cuts during the global pandemic in 2021.

While speaking during her interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Taya Valkyrie opened up about the possibility of a WWE return before praising Chelsea Green.

“I didn’t really think about it too much. Obviously, I have some friends that have gone back, for example, Chelsea Green is an example, and she’s thriving, and she is killing it. I’m so proud of her."

She further added:

"I didn’t really think about it too much. I just knew that if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. And also, I was kind of indifferent. I didn’t know if I wanted to subject myself to being in a space like that again. And I mean, it worked out. I couldn’t be happier about it.”

While Valkyrie could not reach the mountaintop in the sports entertainment juggernaut, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan books her as a top star in All Elite Wrestling in the foreseeable future.

