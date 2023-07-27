AEW star gets brutally trolled for embarrassing botch on Dynamite; she has finally responded

Taya Valkyrie has a hilarious reaction to the Internet trolls following a botch during her match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's Dynamite, Britt Baker was set to go one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie following last week's challenge, and the match turned out to be sloppy as both women were seemingly struggling to pull off some of the moves.

The bout also contained multiple botches, which affected the overall quality of the match. Furthermore, both Taya and Baker also faced heavy criticism from the Internet Wrestling Community regarding the botches and sloppiness. The most notable botch was Baker falling down when Taya was gonna drop her face first.

Meanwhile, Valkyrie chose to fire back after constant trolls for the botch. Answering the trolls and critics, Taya Valkyrie took a dig at them by comparing them to a bunch of Racoons through a video clip and stating the following in the tweet:

"All the trolls on my timeline right now (laugh emojis), grow up and goodnight."

Has Britt Baker lost her charm in AEW lately?

Due to her charisma and style, Britt Baker was once the hottest act in the entire All Elite women's division. Furthermore, her first AEW Women's title run is still highly rated by the wrestling community. Also, her trio with Jamie Hayter and Rebel worked wonders and established Britt as a top heel.

Meanwhile, Baker seems to be losing her charm lately, perhaps due to her turning babyface after losing the title. Fans still miss the previous heel version of D.M.D., when she annoyed everyone and dominated the entire women's division.

Henceforth, only time will tell what the company creatives have in store for the former AEW Women's Champion and whether she will be able to regain the seemingly lost momentum.

