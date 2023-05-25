AEW star Taya Valkyrie comments on the possibility of returning to WWE 

AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently signed with the company following stints in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. In a recent interview, Valkyrie addressed her run with the Stamford-based promotion and shot down talks of a return.

While she's yet to defeat Jade Cargill in a match, many AEW fans believe Taya will be the one to dethrone the inaugural TBS Champion. So far, Cargill is undefeated in the promotion. Hence, a victory over her could elevate the former WWE star's standing in All Elite Wrestling.

During her recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Valkyrie commented on the possibility of returning to WWE and praised Chelsea Green in the same breath.

“I didn’t really think about it too much. Obviously, I have some friends that have gone back, for example, Chelsea Green is an example, and she’s thriving, and she is killing it. I’m so proud of her."

Taya continued:

"I didn’t really think about it too much. I just knew that if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. And also, I was kind of indifferent. I didn’t know if I wanted to subject myself to being in a space like that again. And I mean, it worked out. I couldn’t be happier about it.” (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Jim Cornette recently reviewed Valkyrie's first match against Jade Cargill. While he pointed out that the two suffered from a style clash, he claimed that WWE had "screwed" Taya over.

Taya Valkyrie also shared her opinion on her AEW Double or Nothing opponent, Jade Cargill

Valkyrie and Cargill will clash again at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view for the TBS Championship. Meanwhile, La Wera Loca had some words about the undefeated champion.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Taya surprisingly had a lot of positive things to say about Jade Cargill.

“Yes, Jade has been fantastic. Jade obviously has not been in the business in a really long time, but her passion and determination, and her athleticism and like you can tell she’s an athlete, because and you can’t tell her sh*t either. She really wants to prove herself, and I’m happy to be in a ring with someone like that." (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Despite praising Cargill, Taya Valkyrie made it clear that she intends to capture the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen if AEW fans will finally have a new champion following the event.

