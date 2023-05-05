Jim Cornette feels 39-year-old Superstar got "screwed" over by WWE

WWE veteran Jim Cornette is known for his strong opinions, especially around the handling of top stars in the industry. Cornette recently reviewed Taya Valkyrie's latest match against Jade Cargill. While he criticized the bout, he also noted she had been "screwed" by WWE during her time at the promotion.

Valkyrie is best known for her numerous forays into multiple promotions worldwide. However, despite being a fan favorite in WWE, the star only wrestled in six matches of which she lost three. Sadly, she was released alongside many other talents in November 2021, before she was able to prove herself in the promotion.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran harshly criticized Valkyrie's recent match against Cargill after briefly praising her time in WWE NXT.

"In the past, I’ve loved Taya Valkyrie. She looks great, she’s got the size. I’ve seen her have good matches, she was very entertaining as Franky Monet for about three weeks in NXT before they screwed her over there. (…) This was f**king rotten. And it wasn’t all Jade’s fault, I think it was a style clash. Jade is rotten, there’s no doubt about that. Taya, who I thought was good, was rotten in this match." (02:20 onward).

It remains to be seen whether the two will have a rematch anytime soon, but after Taya Valkyrie's message to Jade Cargill, it seems like the hatchet is far from buried.

The WWE veteran believes that AEW is wasting their time booking Jade Cargill as a major star

Cargill's huge winning streak has often been compared to Goldberg's WCW booking, and even Jim Ross addressed the comparison lately. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the veteran even claimed that the TBS Champion will someday surpass Goldberg.

Earlier during the same episode, Cornette questioned why Jade Cargill still managed to defeat the former WWE star after her lengthy winning streak.

"If Taya Valkyrie was not gonna win this, then who will? What opponent versus Jade Cargill on pay-per-view will draw money? What match-up can you make after putting all that time and effort into her, and her push, and she’s undefeated, 55-0, she’s got her own belt. Why is this happening? What opponent do they have in store for her that’s gonna be a big money-drawing match?" (00:43 onward)

It remains to be seen when Cargill will finally suffer a defeat, but at this point, the star will have to be one of the biggest on the roster to realistically dethrone the TBS Champion.

