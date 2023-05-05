While Goldberg had a sizeable winning streak during his time in WCW, an AEW star believes a particular talent has what it takes to break the record.

While the details of the record may not be completely accurate, Goldberg's notorious WCW streak between 1997 and 1998 allegedly lasted 173 matches. While many of his bouts were quick, he also defeated some notable names like "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight. It was only in December of 1998 that Kevin Nash effectively ended Da Man's streak and tenure as champion.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill's run has also been on similar lines, as she has racked up an impressive 56-0 winning streak. Although some opponents like Marina Shafir and Taya Valkyrie gave her some trouble, most of her bouts have effectively been squash matches.

Naturally, Cargill's streak has already been compared to Goldberg's. During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was asked if Cargill would eventually break the WWE legend's record. Her answer was simple:

"I think so," Rosa said. "I think so, one hundred percent." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Goldberg could debut in AEW in the future

While it remains to be seen if whether Jade Cargill will surpass Goldberg's streak, the latter may even appear in AEW sometime in the future.

The Myth is currently a free agent, which has given rise to speculation about his future plans. To fuel the fires even more, Tony Khan has also admitted that he is interested in acquiring the veteran for his promotion.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, the All Elite President stated:

"He's [Goldberg] a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

With the All In event at Wembley on the horizon, many fans also want Goldberg to make his debut there. Only time will tell what is next for the WWE legend in the future.

Do you agree with Thunder Rosa? Sound off in the comments section below!

