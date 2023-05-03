"Retire Goldberg at All In" - Fans want popular star to face the WWE legend after potential AEW debut

The wrestling world was abuzz with excitement after AEW star Stokely Hathaway issued a challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for a match at the upcoming All In event.

Goldberg's next move following the expiration of his WWE contract last year is still unknown. Reports suggest that the legend has been in talks with AEW President Tony Khan, fueling speculation that he may join the promotion.

After Hathaway challenged Goldberg to a match, many are calling on Tony Khan to book the match, with some expressing excitement at the possibility of seeing the two wrestlers face off in the ring.

Others have shared hilarious memes and jokes in response to the challenge, adding to the buzz around the event.

Despite the mixed reactions, it's clear that fans are eager to see what the future holds for Goldberg in the wrestling world. With interest from multiple promotions, including AEW and an Israeli-based company, the wrestler has many options for his next move.

With All In already selling over 35,000 tickets in the pre-sale alone for their upcoming show at London's Wembley Stadium, the addition of Goldberg could make the event even more monumental.

Goldberg spotted with AEW stars, fueling rumors of a potential move

Goldberg's potential move to All Elite Wrestling has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. The latest sighting of the WWE Hall of Famer has added more fuel to the rumors, as he was spotted with Matt Hardy and Wardlow at WrestleCon.

The photo shared by Hardy on Twitter has sparked speculation among wrestling fans that Goldberg may be considering a jump to AEW.

With his impressive record and larger-than-life persona, Goldberg could be a valuable addition to Tony Khan's roster, bringing in a new level of excitement and anticipation for the promotion.

As the wrestling world waits to see where Goldberg will land, fans can only speculate about the future of the iconic wrestler and who he will face in the ring next.

Do you think Goldberg will make his debut at All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

