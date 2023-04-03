Photo: Goldberg spotted with WWE legend and 35-year-old star ahead of potential AEW move

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been making headlines recently for a potential move to AEW. The latest sighting of the wrestling legend has added fuel to the rumors, as he was spotted with both All Elite star Matt Hardy and rising star Wardlow.

The trio was seen together at WrestleCon, and Matt Hardy shared a photo of them on Twitter with the caption, "Adios, LA... Thanks for a great weekend, WrestleCon!" This sparked speculation among wrestling fans that Goldberg may be considering a jump to AEW.

Goldberg's last wrestling match was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Since that match, he has not participated in any wrestling events.

If the WCW legend does make the move to AEW, it will undoubtedly shake up the wrestling world, as he is one of the biggest stars in the industry. With his impressive record and larger-than-life persona, he could be a valuable addition to Tony Khan's roster, bringing in a new level of excitement and anticipation for the promotion.

Only time will tell if Goldberg will indeed make the move to AEW, but one thing is for sure – the wrestling world will be eagerly watching to see what happens next.

AEW President Tony Khan in talks with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is a free agent, and reports suggest that he has been in talks with AEW President Tony Khan.

Goldberg's WWE contract expired on January 1st of this year, and despite several companies showing interest, he has not signed a new deal yet.

Other promotions, including a company located in Israel, are reportedly keen to book him for upcoming events. Tony Khan has also been following the situation closely.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see where Goldberg lands next and what his future holds in the wrestling world.

