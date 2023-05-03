AEW star seemingly wants to face Goldberg in a first-time-ever match at All In 2023

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has seemingly been issued a challenge by AEW star Stokely Hathaway for a first-time-ever match at the upcoming All In event.

The event, which will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on August 27, has already sold over 35,000 tickets in Tuesday's presale, breaking AEW's record for the largest attendance and gate before the announcement of a single match.

Following the impressive presale numbers, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank the fans and announce that the celebrations would begin on Dynamite tomorrow. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently announced his free agency after his contract with the promotion expired. It has been highly speculated that the former world champion will make his way to All Elite Wrestling sometime in the near future.

Following Tony Khan's tweet, Stokely Hathaway took the opportunity to issue a challenge to Goldberg. He declared that he wanted to team up with Big Bill to face Goldberg at the Buy In ahead of the event.

Goldberg's last wrestling match was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

If the WCW legend does make the move to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it will undoubtedly shake up the wrestling world, as he is one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Former WWE Champion Goldberg reportedly in talks with AEW President Tony Khan

There have been reports that former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is currently a free agent and has been in discussions with Tony Khan.

Despite several companies showing interest in booking Goldberg for future events, the wrestler has not committed to a new contract since his previous deal with WWE ended. While one of the rumors was that the legend would be willing to go on a retirement tour, Tony Khan is also said to be monitoring his status.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his next move and wondering what the future holds for the wrestling legend.

