AEW paying attention to WWE legend Goldberg's free agent status, reveals Tony Khan

AEW has been making waves in the wrestling world since its inception, and it seems like they are not slowing down anytime soon. Tony Khan revealed that the company is paying close attention to WWE legend Goldberg's free agent status.

Bill Goldberg is now a free agent after his WWE contract expired at the end of 2022. The speculation surrounding Goldberg's next move has intensified. While the Stamford-based promotion may have let the Hall of Famer slip through their fingers, it seems that AEW President Tony Khan is paying close attention to the wrestling icon's next move.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Khan expressed his admiration for Goldberg and revealed that he is paying close attention to the wrestler's free agent status.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW President Tony Khan talks about Goldberg's ties to the Jacksonville community

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his admiration for wrestling legend Bill Goldberg.

Khan praised the WWE Hall of Famer's ties to the Jacksonville community, where he has done a lot of charitable work, particularly with the Wolfson Children's Hospital, which is related to Goldberg's family.

"He actually has a lot of ties around the Jacksonville community. His family is from Jacksonville and they've done so much great work in the community. There is a great hospital, the Wolfson Children's Hospital, and Bill is related to the Wolfson family. They have done so much great work in this community and that's partially how I've gotten to know Bill," Khan said.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Bill Goldberg Vs Jeff Jarrett - AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Bill Goldberg Vs Jeff Jarrett - AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 https://t.co/gomTps7hlM

Goldberg is a major name in wrestling and his addition to AEW would be a big coup with his track record of drawing in viewers. As a free agent, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this wrestling icon.

Do you think Goldberg will sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes