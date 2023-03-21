Update on Goldberg's current WWE status - Reports

Goldberg hasn't competed inside a WWE ring in more than a year, but the former Universal Champion has made it clear that he believes the company owes him a retirement bout.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the WCW legend's WWE contract expired back in December 2022 and he is now a free agent. The company apparently didn't negotiate a new contract, since he only had a number of matches on his initial deal which ran out more than a year ago.

The Hall of Famer's final WWE match was against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia back at Elimination Chamber 2022.

At 56 years old, the former champion is aware that he has more matches behind him than ahead of him and is now seemingly pushing for that one last match.

Goldberg Thinks WWE Owes Him One More Match

Goldberg recently opened up about his current WWE status and claimed that he believes WWE owes him a retirement match because he made a deal with the devil and did his job.

During a recent interview with SI.com, the former WCW Superstar stated that he is waiting by the phone for a call from WWE.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never,"said Da Man. [H/T SI.com]

