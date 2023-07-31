Bully Ray says major AEW stars trying to "outshine each other too much" led to a botch fest on Dynamite

AEW programming has recently featured some unfortunate botches. Meanwhile, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie match from last week's Dynamite. According to the veteran, the two female stars were not on the same page during the contest, leading to a few fumbles.

Baker and Taya Valkyrie's recent match was largely panned online, and many fans criticized the number of botches that slipped through during the bout. Some others pointed out that Valkyrie was amid a losing streak, despite making a stellar AEW debut in March 2023.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that Baker and Valkyrie focused on individual performances instead of their match's overall quality. According to the veteran, both competitors trying to "outshine" each other hampered the contest.

"Wrestler brain tells me this, both women were trying to get their sh** in and outshine each other too much," Ray explained. "As much as they tried to work together last night, they were working for themselves, and they weren't working for the best interests of the match." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

WCW veteran Konnan also recently reviewed the match and pointed out that Valkyrie likely got physical with Baker after their botch. It remains to be seen if the two will continue their feud in the coming weeks.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Bully Ray doesn't understand why AEW doesn't invest more in its women's division

The AEW locker room has had its fair share of issues over the past year. Popular free agent LuFisto recently posted a cryptic tweet claiming that a major name prevented her from signing with All Elite Wrestling. Many quickly reacted to the post and suggested Britt Baker was behind the move. But according to PWInsider, that wasn't the case.

During the same podcast episode, Bully Ray urged the Jacksonville-based promotion to improve their women's division.

"Across the board with the women, AEW needs to improve," Ray claimed. "The match last night went so poorly at one time that they abruptly went to break with picture and picture." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Baker bested Valkyrie in under 10 minutes on the July 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see what's next for the former women's world champion in the promotion.