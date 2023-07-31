Potential rumor killer on Britt Baker's involvement in preventing Hall of Famer from signing with AEW

Controversy has emerged in the AEW women's division, with speculation rife about Britt Baker's alleged involvement in preventing indie wrestler LuFisto from joining the promotion. However, recent reports have dismissed these rumors.

The discussion started online during Baker's victory over Taya Valkyrie on the July 26 episode of Dynamite. During the episode, a sign caught the camera's attention, reading, "Book the women's division better," sparking a wave of criticism.

Among those expressing their thoughts was prominent indie wrestler LuFisto, who tweeted cryptically about issues affecting the division. She mentioned talent with excessive power, denigrating each other, and trash-talking potential employees, leading to speculation that she may have been referring to Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

However, PWInsider reported that multiple sources have clarified that Baker was not involved in preventing LuFisto from signing with Tony Khan's promotion. Further details revealed that the CZW and North Shore Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer had a one-time appearance on Dark: Elevation in April 2022, teaming with Emi Sakura and The Bunny in a losing effort.

It has been reported that there was no involvement from Britt Baker in preventing LuFisto from continuing with the promotion beyond that one appearance.

Britt Baker discusses AEW Collision and the roster split

Britt Baker recently discussed the success of their new show AEW Collision and addressed the comparisons fans have made to WWE's brand split.

Speaking with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Baker said the roster split is more flexible, as wrestlers are still adapting to not knowing which show they'll be on each week.

"For us, we are still getting used to it because we don't know what show we are going to be on yet that week; it's not like a hard brand split. It's not like a 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'-type thing yet. I don't know what the plan for that [is], if that's going to be in the future, but it's awesome." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Although the future plans for Collision remain uncertain, the current system has been met with positivity from talent and fans.

What are your thoughts on Britt Baker's recent match in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.