Top AEW star jokingly claims popular chants caused a '2.3-magnitude earthquake,' not Taylor Swift fans!

A top AEW star has claimed that Taylor Swift's fans did not cause a 2.3-magnitude earthquake, but it was instead her popular chants.

The star in question is Dr. Britt Baker who is one of the top women's stars in All Elite Wrestling. Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion and also the winner of the first-ever women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Britt Baker recently took to Twitter to make a hilarious claim while mentioning top singer, Taylor Swift.

"No actually it was the “DMD” chants in Albany, NY #blessed" tweeted Britt.

Top AEW star Britt Baker says Collision is not like the brand split in WWE

AEW Collision has been a success so far and the fans have pointed out the differences that it has compared to Dynamite. Britt Baker recently compared it to WWE's brand split.

The sports entertainment giant has done a brand split several times over the years, which splits the rosters and makes them exclusive to one show. It also makes the championships exclusive to the particular brand they're associated with.

Speaking with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Britt Baker addressed the success of Collision and explained that it is a roster split but not like WWE.

"For us, we are still getting used to it because we don't know what show we are going to be on yet that week; it's not like a hard brand split," she said. "It's not like a 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'-type thing yet. I don't know what the plan for that [is], if that's going to be in the future, but it's awesome." (H/T WrestlingInc)

