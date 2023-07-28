Former AEW champion confirms that Collision is not like WWE brand split

AEW Collision has seemingly had a lot of success so far, despite the ratings being lower than what many expected. Britt Baker recently addressed the talk that the show functions as a roster split and compared it to WWE's brand split.

While WWE's roster has been divided between two shows for the past twenty years, stars have often crisscrossed between the brands. Championships were notably exclusive to either show, but both titles and stars have often been transferred back and forth during the WWE Drafts.

During her recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Britt Baker addressed the effect of AEW Collision on the promotion. According to the star, it is a roster split but not like WWE.

"For us, we are still getting used to it because we don't know what show we are going to be on yet that week; it's not like a hard brand split," she said. "It's not like a 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'-type thing yet. I don't know what the plan for that [is], if that's going to be in the future, but it's awesome." (H/T WrestlingInc)

All In is nearly upon us, and Britt Baker will likely appear at the monumental pay-per-view. However, according to reports, Baker's longtime ally Jamie Hayter might not recover from her injuries in time to make it to the show.

The former AEW Women's Champion also confirmed that the show was ordered by Warner Bros. Discovery

Veterans like Johnathan Coachman have harshly criticized Collision's Saturday time slot. The WWE veteran notably pointed out that they were never able to get a Saturday show to be successful.

While Coachman doesn't see the reasoning behind the show airing on Saturday, according to Britt Baker, Warner does.

"We've only been on TV for three or four years now and we already have three TV shows," she said. "Like the network wanted another show so that's awesome." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

It remains to be seen if AEW Collision will end up being successful in the long run or not. So far, many have praised the show's production and noted that they enjoy it over Dynamite's pacing.

