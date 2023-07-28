Former AEW Champion could potentially miss out on All In - reports

AEW All In is set to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in recent history, and fans are excited to see their favorites compete. Unfortunately, for hopeful fans, it seems like Jamie Hayter might not be fully healed by the time All In occurs.

Hayter last competed at AEW Double or Nothing, where she suffered a loss to Toni Storm. Sources have since claimed that this was largely due to her suffering multiple injuries, notably to her shoulder.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at this stage, there's no definite answer on Jamie Hayter's status, but it's unlikely that she'll make it back in time for All In.

"We don’t have much on Jamie Hayter but there has been at least talk she won’t make it back for Wembley, which obviously would be the goal if possible," Meltzer said.

Fightful Select also notably reported that Hayter hadn't been backstage in AEW since losing the Women's Championship at Double or Nothing. Unfortunately, this paints a grim outlook on the 28-year-old star's recovery and her in-ring status for the pay-per-view.

Jamie Hayter seemed to tease her return for AEW All In earlier this month

Hayter has quite the online following, which is why her victory over Toni Storm at All Out 2022 was so well received. Many criticized how she was still prominently paired with Britt Baker, but still wanted her to compete.

Jamie Hayter was notably prominently featured on the All In poster, which the star also shared on her Instagram Story as well. This led many to believe that she was subtly teasing her return, while others noted it could just be promotional.

Hayter could simply have shared the poster to show her support for the pay-per-view since it's taking place in her home country. However, if she did intend this to be a tease, her road to recovery has likely hit an unforeseen bump if Dave Meltzer's report turns out accurate.

