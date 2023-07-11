Top AEW star has not been backstage in over a month - Reports

AEW's women's division received a massive blow when one of its top stars suffered an injury that put her out of action for the foreseeable future. With many hoping that she would return to the promotion soon, an unfortunate update has recently been provided.

Fightful Select reported that former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter had not been seen backstage in the promotion since Double or Nothing this past May. There, she lost her title to her long-time rival, Toni Storm, in just three minutes.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Jamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become AND NEWJamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become @AEW Interim Women’s World Champion AND NEW 🏆Jamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become @AEW Interim Women’s World Champion https://t.co/5THnUj8jRH

The speculated reason for this brief bout was that Hayter walked into the match carrying an injury, an aspect that made its way into the storyline leading up to the bout. To save face, she was booked to receive a beatdown at the hands of Saraya and Ruby Soho just before dropping the belt to Storm.

Not much else is known about Hayter's expected recovery schedule. However, many fans are hoping to see the former champion appear at the upcoming AEW All-In event at Wembley Stadium next month.

The fact that she has not been backstage since Double or Nothing might be a worrying sign, although fans will have to await further updates to get the full story.

Jamie Hayter seemingly spoiled her surprise return for AEW All In

Despite the worrying Fightful Select report, fans can hold on to the hope that Jamie Hayter will could her comeback in her home country of England for the monumental All In pay-per-view.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared a promotional poster of the event on her Instagram story, prompting many to believe that she will certainly appear at the show.

Again, this is once again pure speculation. However, she has been heavily featured in the advertising material. Perhaps her hiatus away from the company has simply allowed her to focus on getting healthy for the big show.

Nonetheless, the priority is for Hayter to make a full recovery before returning to the promotion. Hopefully, there will be reports of her presence backstage imminently.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes