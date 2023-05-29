3 Reasons why Toni Storm squashed Jamie Hayter in 3 minutes

In a shocking turn of events, Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship in just over three minutes at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The two women have competed against each other many times in the past. Their previous singles encounter is regarded as one of the best women's matches AEW has ever put on. That is why it was so surprising to see Storm pick up the victory in such a short bout.

However, there may be some logic behind this booking decision. Here are some possible reasons why Toni Storm squashed Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing:

#1. Jamie Hayter was injured going into the match

There were several reports indicating that Jamie Hayter was banged up going into the Double or Nothing event and that she may not be able to compete at the show.

This was woven into the match's storyline as well. The English star was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown at the hands of The Outcasts on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Nonetheless, Hayter stepped into the ring, but it was quickly made apparent that the odds were stacked against her. She was jumped by Ruby Soho and Saraya before the bell rang, indicating that tonight was not her night.

If Hayter is legitimately hurt, perhaps this was the easiest way to ensure that the title can be defended on a regular basis without endangering her. Additionally, the storyline somewhat dictated that Storm had to make short work of her adversary in order to maintain a semblance of credibility.

#2. AEW is setting up a massive showdown at All In

A video package of the Women's Championship bout aired during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view Buy-In, in which Jamie Hayter stated that she would appear in front of her home country fans at AEW All In as the titleholder.

This may no longer be the case seeing as though she lost the belt to Toni Storm on tonight's show. However, her loss could be used to set up a blockbuster rematch in which she regains the championship.

The Wembley Stadium audience will undoubtedly be on her side and desperate to see her win. While tonight's squash match came as a surprise for many, it may be an ingenious piece of booking by Tony Khan.

#3. Toni Storm can bring change to the women's division needed

The Outcasts finally seem to be coming into their own as a group. However, their ongoing feud against the AEW "homegrowns" seems to be going stale. It does not look like there's an end in sight, and the storyline beats are generally unexciting.

Perhaps putting the division's top prize on Toni Storm is Tony Khan's way of saying that change is coming — a change many fans have been desperate to see. The Outcasts can now parade as holders of the belt, affirming their decision to turn their backs on the AEW fans.

Additionally, Thunder Rosa is set to return soon. She was forced to relinquish the AEW Women's Championship due to injury, granting then-interim champ, Toni Storm, to become the lineal champion. Perhaps a match between the two stars is shortly on the horizon.

