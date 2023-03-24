Jamie Hayter's absence from AEW Dynamite explained - Reports

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter missed this week's Dynamite despite being embroiled in a major storyline. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, visa issues were the reason for Hayter's absence.

Originally from England, Hayter requires a visa to work abroad. So when Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue and The Outcasts looked to embarrass the AEW original, it was Riho and Willow Nightingale who made the save instead of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, as has happened several times throughout this feud.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



#AEWDynamite When the odds are even, the Outcasts find ways to see themselves out When the odds are even, the Outcasts find ways to see themselves out#AEWDynamite https://t.co/M4Cn64Cj8E

Reporting on Wrestling Observer Radio, here is what Meltzer had to say:

“[Hayter] wasn’t on the show this week. She’ll be back pretty soon. But what happened is, she had to return to England for visa reasons, to get her visa renewed and everything like that.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

According to Melter, this is not an unusual occurrence. It is commonplace for wrestlers, even in other promotions, to sort out their visas every couple of years.

"All of the foreign talent in WWE from time to time, they might disappear for a couple weeks, every couple of years for this.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Although the rivalry continued in her absence this week, fans are hoping that Hayter makes her return to AEW television very soon.

Wrestling veteran picks AEW Women's Champ as the best female of 2022

Jamie Hayter undoubtedly had an amazing 2022. The fan-favorite regularly put on the best matches in her division and organically gained the support of the AEW faithful. One individual who certainly thinks Hayter had a stellar year is wrestling veteran Ice Train.

The former WCW star picked the Women's World Champion as the best female wrestler of 2022. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ice Train said:

"I think she’s so upcoming and she’s got a different look."

The Burning Hammer @TBHWW22 They need to put more focus on Jamie Hayter and less on The Outcasts. They need to put more focus on Jamie Hayter and less on The Outcasts. https://t.co/D3T2R7On7y

While many would agree with Ice Train's sentiment, it is extra special to receive a nod of approval from someone who has spent so much time in the business.

