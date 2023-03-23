5 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: CM Punk's future teased, 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions leaving for WWE?

This week's AEW Dynamite was an exciting show from top to bottom. There were some incredibly fun matches, enticing angles, and unexpected developments in ongoing storylines.

While the promotion has come under fire in recent times for neglecting the art of storytelling, Tony Khan proved all the critics wrong by subtly hinting at possible avenues for his product to venture down.

By providing cliffhangers and teases, AEW has all but guaranteed to have more people talking about their show this week, and in turn, more people tuning in next week to see what happens next.

Here are five things AEW subtly told us on this week's Dynamite.

#5. FTR seemingly leaving AEW for WWE

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have taken their followers on a rollercoaster ride over the last month or so. FTR's contract status has been speculated to no end, and many assumed the duo would head back to WWE shortly. However, after their return at Revolution 2023, those assumptions were somewhat muted.

But in an interesting development on this week's Dynamite, Dax and Cash challenged The Gunns to a match for the AEW Tag Team Championships with a special stipulation — if FTR lose, they quit AEW.

With so much speculation surrounding their potential return to WWE, perhaps this is how the old-school team will be written off AEW programming for good.

#4. The Elite reunion

To say that Adam Page has a checkered history with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would be a massive understatement. The four stars have been at the core of AEW's best moments, and fans could be on the precipice of witnessing the next big development in The Elite's story.

At the beginning of this week's Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson were shown being carried into ambulances after a mysterious attack. Although Kenny Omega couldn't accompany the brothers to the hospital due to having a match later that night, Hangman Page showed his allegiance by jumping into one of the ambulances.

If last week's cliffhanger ending was a subtle tease at The Elite reuniting, this angle was a bonafide spoiler. At least, that is how it would appear.

#3. Major match to take place at Double or Nothing?

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Sammy Guevera

Darby Allin

Jungle Boy Jack Perry

MJF



Fatal 4 Way for the AEW world championship!? RUN IT!



#AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The four pillars of AEW:Sammy GueveraDarby AllinJungle Boy Jack PerryMJFFatal 4 Way for the AEW world championship!? RUN IT! The four pillars of AEW: Sammy Guevera Darby AllinJungle Boy Jack Perry MJF Fatal 4 Way for the AEW world championship!? RUN IT!#AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TZd9vWZFCg

Last week's Dynamite kicked off with MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah. The segment was eventually crashed by Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, and in a moment that fans had been clamoring for, all four original AEW pillars were in the ring at the same time.

Following Darby Allin's win on this week's show, the daredevil could be seen staring at a banner for Double or Nothing, which is set to take place in May.

Immediately following this, a pre-recorded promo aired highlighting the four pillars. Perhaps these are all signs that there is a dream four-way match on the cards for the AEW World Championship.

#2. Don Callis and The Elite are on different pages

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW On #AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event. The BCC attacked Omega after the match, but Hangman Page made the save. On #AEWDynamite, Kenny Omega defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event. The BCC attacked Omega after the match, but Hangman Page made the save. #AEW https://t.co/dOFh1utKMb

The mysterious attack on The Young Bucks was a running story throughout this week's Dynamite. Don Callis, however, did not seem bothered by the well-being of the Jacksons, instead focusing on making sure Kenny Omega was ready for his main event match.

After Omega's victory over El Hijo Del Vikingo, he was ambushed by the Blackpool Combat Club, but luckily Adam Page arrived to make the save. This is when Callis feigned being hit by The Hangman, causing a rift between The Cowboy and The Cleaner.

Perhaps this indicates that Callis has secretly been working with the BCC. Or maybe the Attitude Era veteran wants his prized possession, Omega, to split from his friends. Regardless, it is almost certain that Don Callis and The Elite are not on the same page.

#1. CM Punk's return confirmed?

Some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that part of the production truck seen in the opening angle of the show was covered up. Underneath the cover was the face of none other than CM Punk.

The controversial star's status with AEW has been up in the air since the chaos following All Out 2022. Perhaps covering his face in the show's opening segment of this week's Dynamite was a sly dig at The Second City Saint, or maybe it was a subtle tease that he will be returning soon to feud with The Elite.

Whatever the answer is, this little Easter egg will undoubtedly get fans around the world talking and coming up with all sorts of theories as to what is next for CM Punk.

