CM Punk seemingly drops hint at AEW return 

After being absent from pro wrestling for several months, CM Punk has seemingly dropped a major hint that he is making his way back to AEW.

There are two main reasons for the two-time AEW Champion to be absent from All Elite Wrestling: The first is the injury he suffered during his title match against Jon Moxley at last year's All Out pay-per-view. Another reason is him being still suspended from the promotion following the 'brawl-out' incident during the post-show media scrum.

The former WWE Champion replied to a post on Instagram comparing his brawl with The Elite to backstage fights that occurred in the old days. The Second City Saint stated that he was fascinated by how issues between wrestlers were quickly sorted out in the past.

"Great story about Gator and Koko fighting in the locker room and then Lawler drags em in the office the next day and they squash it. Fascinating," CM Punk commented.

Dax Harwood recently spoke with Fightful Select. During the interview, Harwood mentioned that Punk has been reading a book written by Steve Keirn that has made him miss professional wrestling.

CM Punk claimed he would return to pro wrestling to upset a fan

During an episode of The Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry mentioned that he would bring Punk back to AEW in a heartbeat. Following the statement, a fan replied by stating that he wished that the self-proclaimed Best in the World stay retired.

The comment caught the attention of the Straight Edge Superstar. He replied to the fan by making fun of him for liking his own comments and then said that he would return to wrestling just to upset him.

“You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where,” he said.

Punk has been seen at other wrestling promotions and he has also returned as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

Do you think the Chicago-born star would return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

