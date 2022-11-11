CM Punk makes first public appearance since AEW All Out brawl; returns to former role

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been absent from the promotion since the 'Brawl-Out' incident at the All Out pay-per-view. The self-proclaimed Best in the World has seemingly returned to a former role and has re-entered the world of MMA.
The two-time AEW World Champion is no stranger to MMA. In 2016 he made his debut in UFC and, since then, has had a couple of fights. His first match was against Mickey Gall and his second was against Mike Jackson. Unfortunately, Punk lost both fights and was released after his second loss.
In November of 2018, CM Punk made his debut as an MMA commentator for Cage Fury Fighting. He was active in the role for almost three years before returning to pro wrestling in 2021 when he signed with AEW.
Earlier tonight, there was another CFF MMA event that aired on the UFC Fight Pass. One of the commentators for the event was the returning CM Punk. This is the first live event that Punk has participated in since AEW All Out.
MMA Commentator John Morgan shared via Twitter that he will be commentating on the CFF 114 event alongside Punk.
"Look who I found!!!! @CMPunk is back with me tonight on @UFCFightPass for a little @CFFCMMA action!!! LFG!!! #CFFC114," John Morgan tweeted.
Fans react to CM Punk's return to the MMA Commentary booth
The wrestling world was in awe of seeing the return of the multi-time world champion. Although they missed him in the wrestling setting, people were happy to see him back.
Interestingly, people feel that the former WWE Champion is potentially making his return to professional wrestling because he is growing his hair longer than usual.
Some even referenced the brawl-out and joked about the rumored reports that Punk knocked out Matt Jackson.
One fan, however, felt that this was not the right time for CM Punk to return to his former role and should have waited a little longer before making a public appearance.
There has been no official update regarding the multi-time world champion's AEW contract, and as of now, he is still part of the roster.
What do you think Punk's return to MMA could mean? Let us know in the comments section below.
