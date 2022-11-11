CM Punk makes first public appearance since AEW All Out brawl; returns to former role

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been absent from the promotion since the 'Brawl-Out' incident at the All Out pay-per-view. The self-proclaimed Best in the World has seemingly returned to a former role and has re-entered the world of MMA.

The two-time AEW World Champion is no stranger to MMA. In 2016 he made his debut in UFC and, since then, has had a couple of fights. His first match was against Mickey Gall and his second was against Mike Jackson. Unfortunately, Punk lost both fights and was released after his second loss.

In November of 2018, CM Punk made his debut as an MMA commentator for Cage Fury Fighting. He was active in the role for almost three years before returning to pro wrestling in 2021 when he signed with AEW.

Earlier tonight, there was another CFF MMA event that aired on the UFC Fight Pass. One of the commentators for the event was the returning CM Punk. This is the first live event that Punk has participated in since AEW All Out.

MMA Commentator John Morgan shared via Twitter that he will be commentating on the CFF 114 event alongside Punk.

"Look who I found!!!! @CMPunk is back with me tonight on @UFCFightPass for a little @CFFCMMA action!!! LFG!!! #CFFC114," John Morgan tweeted.

Fans react to CM Punk's return to the MMA Commentary booth

The wrestling world was in awe of seeing the return of the multi-time world champion. Although they missed him in the wrestling setting, people were happy to see him back.

Sena @senavp10 @JohnMorgan_MMA @CMPunk @UFCFightPass @CFFCMMA CM Punk.. he still best in the world for me we miss him so much at wrestling 🥺 @JohnMorgan_MMA @CMPunk @UFCFightPass @CFFCMMA CM Punk.. he still best in the world for me we miss him so much at wrestling 🥺

Paola Dipa (fan account) @Bloom_AnnaD 🖤



No one will understand how happy I am tonight. CM Punk means a lot to me and seeing him like this: happy and enjoying his work as an MMA commentator makes me very, very happy. No one will understand how happy I am tonight. CM Punk means a lot to me and seeing him like this: happy and enjoying his work as an MMA commentator makes me very, very happy. 😭🖤https://t.co/sfD18PXR9I

Interestingly, people feel that the former WWE Champion is potentially making his return to professional wrestling because he is growing his hair longer than usual.

Overlord Dan @OverlordDan



It’s been years since he had it that long @nhathaniel_h I knew that he did this, so honestly I am not surprised, but what gets me is seeing his hair grown outIt’s been years since he had it that long @nhathaniel_h I knew that he did this, so honestly I am not surprised, but what gets me is seeing his hair grown outIt’s been years since he had it that long

Dylan 🐇 @AmIJericho @nhathaniel_h Legit the first time he's had long hair since Over The Limit 2010 @nhathaniel_h Legit the first time he's had long hair since Over The Limit 2010 https://t.co/X9bXuxKzwK

⚜️ Joel ⚜️ @fkn_joee @nhathaniel_h @KeemWinsAgain Him having long hair makes me think that MAYBE he’s coming back, he’s already old so I don’t see why he’d grow his hair long if he’s not gonna still wrestle @nhathaniel_h @KeemWinsAgain Him having long hair makes me think that MAYBE he’s coming back, he’s already old so I don’t see why he’d grow his hair long if he’s not gonna still wrestle 😂

Some even referenced the brawl-out and joked about the rumored reports that Punk knocked out Matt Jackson.

Harvzilla @IbisUM84 Good move for Punk? He is fresh off of a KO of Matt Jackson 🤣 Punk looking like he mighta dropped a few lbs too! @nhathaniel_h CM Punk announcing #CFFC114 tonight with veteran MMA journalist John MorganGood move for Punk? He is fresh off of a KO of Matt Jackson 🤣 Punk looking like he mighta dropped a few lbs too! @nhathaniel_h CM Punk announcing #CFFC114 tonight with veteran MMA journalist John Morgan 👀 Good move for Punk? He is fresh off of a KO of Matt Jackson 🤣 Punk looking like he mighta dropped a few lbs too! https://t.co/3oqaZQSWIK

nowblades @nowblades @IbisUM84 @nhathaniel_h Imagine that 🤣🤣 "Punk how was it getting your first KO against Matt Jackson?" @IbisUM84 @nhathaniel_h Imagine that 🤣🤣 "Punk how was it getting your first KO against Matt Jackson?"

Harvzilla @IbisUM84 CM Punk back in the MMA booth! @TheEnemiesPE3 Fresh off his KO of Matt JacksonCM Punk back in the MMA booth! @TheEnemiesPE3 Fresh off his KO of Matt Jackson 💥 CM Punk back in the MMA booth! https://t.co/tjdW7xkRUx

Jay @CreatureLives



One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. I can't stop laughing that these are the last 2 times we've seen CM Punk.One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. I can't stop laughing that these are the last 2 times we've seen CM Punk. One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. 😂 https://t.co/3z13apXor3

One fan, however, felt that this was not the right time for CM Punk to return to his former role and should have waited a little longer before making a public appearance.

There has been no official update regarding the multi-time world champion's AEW contract, and as of now, he is still part of the roster.

What do you think Punk's return to MMA could mean? Let us know in the comments section below.

