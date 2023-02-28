"I will wrestle again just to upset you" - Former WWE Champion claps back at fan wanting him to retire

One fan's comments have seemingly ignited a fire in former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk. He vowed to return to professional wrestling just to upset the fan.

The Second City Saint is currently part of the commentary panel on Cage Fury Fighting. Punk's last wrestling match was back in September last year at the All Out pay-per-view. He defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

Unfortunately, Punk was injured during the match. Adding insult to injury, he was suspended from the promotion following his backstage altercation with The Elite during the post-show media scrum.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his return on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. During the episode, Henry claimed that if he was running AEW, he would have hired CM Punk in a heartbeat.

He also mentioned that he wouldn't want the former AEW World Champion to apologize to the fans but would rather call a spade a spade and admit his actions at the media scrum were a mistake.

“If I was in charge, I would bring him back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. ‘Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again," Mark Henry said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]

One fan reacted to the statement by asking AEW to keep CM Punk retired. This did not sit well with the two-time WWE Champion, who responded by stating that he would return just to upset the fan.

“You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where,” CM Punk said.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry claims CM Punk is not a "cancer"

While speaking on the same podcast, Mark Henry carried on with his honest thoughts on the former AEW World Champion and his contribution to the promotion.

Henry also addressed claims that CM Punk was a "cancer" to the locker room. He mentioned that the Second City Saint is a teacher and can help groom youngsters.

"He’s not a cancer. He’s opinionated, but he’s also a teacher and supporter. I’ve seen him do stuff he didn’t have to do. He just did it because he loved the business and he wanted to make that wrestler better. I think that he’s good for pro wrestling. At the end of the day, he’s good for business. He’s good for the education of those young wrestlers he took a liking to.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The former WWE Champion was recently spotted at NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. It was then that fans noticed that he was no longer wearing his arm brace, insinuating that he was well on his way on the road to recovery.

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

