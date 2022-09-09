CM Punk, Kenny Omega, 3 former WWE Superstars - List of 8 AEW stars reportedly suspended by Tony Khan following backstage scuffle at All Out media scrum

CM Punk has turned the world of professional wrestling upside down over the past few days owing to the chaotic backstage brawl following the All Out pay-per-view media scrum.

While interacting with the media, CM Punk stirred up controversy by bad-mouthing the promotions EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). In the weeks prior, the Second City Saint called out his former AEW nemesis Hangman Page in a controversial promo against Jon Moxley.

In light of recent events, CM Punk had to vacate the AEW World title and a tournament is underway to determine the next in line. On Dynamite, Tony Khan addressed fans on the updated matches and tournaments but did not highlight the stars being suspended. MJF too was reportedly interrogated for the events that transpired after the pay-per-view.

Below is the list of AEW talents and staff who have reportedly been suspended following the brawl:

#8 Former NJPW star Michael Nakazawa

Michael Nakazawa has had an expansive experience on the independent circuit

Michael Nakazawa is a Japanese professional wrestler associated with NJPW in the early years of his career. That was where he met Kenny Omega and the two competed in varied tag team matches and have been good friends ever since. Nakazawa signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 and made his debut at the first-ever Double Or Nothing event.

The former NJPW star was allegedly involved in the backstage brawl which led to him being suspended.

#7 The Young Bucks' associate Brandon Cutler

Brandon Cutler often accompanies and assists The Elite in their matches

AEW personality Brandon Cutler was trained by The Young Bucks in his early years in the industry. The 35 year old often accompanies The Elite during their matches and acts as a cameraman for their YouTube show 'Being The Elite.' He made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing where he participated in the 21-man Battle Royale. Additionally, he unsuccessfully competed in singles matches against MJF and Joey Janela, among others. Cutler also interferes in The Elite's matches in their favor.

#6 Renowned IMPACT Wrestling star Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels @facdaniels 4 years ago today I had the privilege of being a part of history when I competed at ALL IN against @StephenAmell . One of my favorite experiences of my 29+ year career. 4 years ago today I had the privilege of being a part of history when I competed at ALL IN against @StephenAmell. One of my favorite experiences of my 29+ year career. https://t.co/XmjRgZhyqk

Christopher Daniels was a household name on IMPACT Wrestling. The 52 year old competed in Ring of Honor (ROH). He had a brief stint with WWE from 1998 to 2001 and also with WCW for a year. In IMPACT Wrestling, he tag teamed with RAW Superstar AJ Styles for a plethora of matches. Daniels has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception, and participates in matches on DARK and their main programs.

#5 Former WWE Producer Pat Buck

Pat Buck signed with AEW in April this year

Pat Buck worked with WWE as a backstage producer from 2019 for three years before he resigned from the company. Barely a week following his departure from the McMahon-led company, Buck announced his official signing with their competitor brand and would be mentoring the talent there. Last month, he was elevated to Vice President of Talent Development.

#4 CM Punk's real-life friend Ace Steel

Ace Steel and CM Punk are good friends in real-life

Ace Steel has become one of the most talked about talents after the brawl at the media scrum. The former WWE Superstar had allegedly bitten Kenny Omega during the scuffle, in addition to flinging a chair that struck Nick Jackson in the face.

The 49 year old competed on WWE for nearly three years till 2007. He had a brief stint with ROH before returning to the Stamford-based Promotion as a coach in their performance center before being let go in 2021 due to budget cuts.

#3 One of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega returned to AEW last month

Kenny Omega, a prominent name from the independent circuit, made his much-awaited return on an edition of Dynamite last month. The Cleaner was out of in-ring action for nine months following a hernia and knee surgery. In his return match, he reunited with The Elite to compete in the quarter-finals of the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

The three stars advanced to the finals where they emerged the victors but were stripped of their titles owing to their involvement in the All Out fiasco.

#2 Former AEW Trios Champions The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have often been cited as counterparts to WWE's Matt and Jeff Hardy. They are the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling alongside Kenny Omega. They are known for their impressive stint on the independent circuit, where they crossed paths with many of the most prominent talents of today. The brothers had an on-and-off tenure with IMPACT Wrestling between 2009 and 2021. The Elite were crowned the first-ever AEW Trios Champions at All Out where they defeated Hangman Page and The Dark Order, only to be stripped of their titles for their involvement in the brawl, similar to Kenny Omega.

#1 The two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk recently crossed his one-year anniversary in Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE Champion shocked the wrestling fraternity with his debut at The First Dance event on August 20. Punk went on to have notable feuds with prominent and rising names in the promotion, including Hangman 'Adam' Page, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and MJF, just to name a few.

At the recent All Out event, CM Punk defeated The Purveyor of Violence to earn his second reign as AEW World Champion, only to be stripped of the title a few days later.

The Salt of the Earth made his return at All Out to confront his former rival. However, with the drastic alterations in the promotion, MJF has his sights set on the vacant AEW World Championship in addition to Jon Moxley.

CM Punk has reportedly been suspended but there has been no official announcement on the matter. He suffered a severe injury during his match against Moxley, which worsened later during the tussle. CM Punk is set to be out of in-ring action for the next six to eight months. However, his future with Tony Khan's promotion seems bleak.

