Backstage update on another top AEW star allegedly interrogated in CM Punk's brawl

CM Punk and The Elite's brawl continues to force out new information nearly every single day. According to a recent report, one of AEW's top stars was allegedly a witness to the event and is involved in the investigation.

The official story is still unconfirmed, especially with both sides having wildly different claims. Regardless of the details, shortly after CM Punk's fiery statements during the All Out media scrum, The Elite wound up in his locker room where the star brawled with the EVPs.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF was a key witness in the CM Punk/The Elite brawl.

“The company has brought in an independent firm to investigate and do video interviews with everyone in the room. The key names that would have included were Max “MJF” Friedman and AEW and Jacksonville Jaguars Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh."

The report continued, noting that further legal proceedings could still occur after AEW has completed its internal investigation.

“Until the investigation is completed those involved in the fracas were suspended. All long-term decisions with any of them are pending until completion of the investigation. There still could be outside legal proceedings regarding the fight from different sides. I don’t expect AEW to ever address the specifics of what happened. We don’t know if the key parties will talk. It is believed some want to talk and tell their side of the story when they can.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

It's currently unclear what could end up happening with CM Punk, but due to his injury the veteran will be out for six to eight months regardless.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

CM Punk's position within AEW might just be on the rocks, but the former World Champion is seemingly officially suspended

Many fans wondered what the end result would be after the now infamous backstage brawl. Those firmly on The Elite's side called for their firing, while those opposed to CM Punk at least wanted to see Ace Steel be let go.

According to a separate report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk has officially been suspended by AEW. Additionally, his recent meeting with Tony Khan has shed some light on his future with the promotion. Since Ace Steel has not been let go, it's assumed that - for the time being - a compromise has been reached.

Trapgod.Vegeta @Akag7mi



#AEWAllOut #CMPunk #aew The way Tony khan's face expression changes as CM Punk speaks is hilarious The way Tony khan's face expression changes as CM Punk speaks is hilarious 💀😂#AEWAllOut #CMPunk #aew https://t.co/9iQfkf8GfC

As the investigation is still ongoing, could Tony Khan end up biting a massive bullet for AEW and decide to release either Punk or one of the EVPs?

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe