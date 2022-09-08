Major update on CM Punk and top AEW stars' injury status following All Out

CM Punk has been at the center of a ton of controversy within AEW lately. Unfortunately, a recent report has revealed that a number of AEW stars have suffered injuries, as well as the former Second City Saint himself.

It was initially believed that Punk suffered an injury during his scuffle with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Details first emerged that one of the Jackson brothers was hit by a chair, while Omega had his hair pulled and was bitten.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that CM Punk suffered either a tricep or pectoral injury that will set him out for six to eight months.

“It was not confirmed to me it was a torn triceps, but it was confirmed to me that it’s surgery for a torn muscle in the arm, so it’s triceps/biceps, maybe pec. And that’s usually about an eight-month recovery period. So he was gonna be stripped of the title either way. Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be, six months/eight months," Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Additionally, Christian Cage is set to undergo surgery for his unspecified arm injury. Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order also suffered a foot injury and was seen with crutches during the recent Being The Elite episode.

CM Punk's meeting with Tony Khan has reportedly been "constructive" according to sources

At the center of CM Punk's backstage scuffle with The Elite were his harsh comments on Hangman Page and AEW's EVPs during the All Out media scrum. While many disagreed with Punk's statements, the former AEW World Champion was clearly not happy with the locker room.

In a recent report, Steven Meuhlhausen of Sports Illustrated noted that CM Punk and Tony Khan reportedly had a meeting that "was constructive."

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Sources: Keep getting asked about CM Punk. Here's what I know: Tony Khan met w/Punk in Chicago on Tuesday. The talk "was constructive". What that means who knows but Steel being suspended is being seen as a sign he won't be fired. He still could be. Lot of moving parts still. Sources: Keep getting asked about CM Punk. Here's what I know: Tony Khan met w/Punk in Chicago on Tuesday. The talk "was constructive". What that means who knows but Steel being suspended is being seen as a sign he won't be fired. He still could be. Lot of moving parts still.

The meeting was likely to explain why there has been no official news on Punk or Ace Steel being fired yet, and why the AEW World Championship was vacated. But could Tony Khan still go back on this decision and let the former Voice of the Voiceless go?

