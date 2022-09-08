Major potential update on former WWE Superstar's future with AEW following CM Punk's backstage scuffle

CM Punk and The Elite's altercation following All Out has seemingly increased the backstage tension in All Elite Wrestling. According to a new report, the former AEW World Champion participated in a meeting to determine the way forward.

During the most recent AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that both the world and trios championships would be vacated - likely due to the backstage brawl. So far, every other person involved in the incident besides CM Punk and Ace Steel has allegedly been suspended.

Sports Illustrated initially reported that Punk and Ace Steel's status was unclear after the brawl and noted that the veteran was set to meet Tony Khan. In an update, Steven Muehlhausen of SI stated that the meeting "was constructive." This could likely indicate that Steel won't be fired, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Sources: Keep getting asked about CM Punk. Here's what I know: Tony Khan met w/Punk in Chicago on Tuesday. The talk "was constructive". What that means who knows but Steel being suspended is being seen as a sign he won't be fired. He still could be. Lot of moving parts still. Sources: Keep getting asked about CM Punk. Here's what I know: Tony Khan met w/Punk in Chicago on Tuesday. The talk "was constructive". What that means who knows but Steel being suspended is being seen as a sign he won't be fired. He still could be. Lot of moving parts still.

Following the recent development, it will be interesting to see if CM Punk will return to AEW television soon.

DDP comments on CM Punk's heat with Hangman Page, compares it to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were two of the biggest stars in WWE during the '90s and also faced each other in stellar matches. However, they allegedly had real-life animosity during their time at the top.

During an appearance on the Front Facelock podcast, Diamond Dallas Page compared Punk and Page's ongoing rivalry with Hart and Michaels. He also highlighted how fans are more interested in backstage stories than on-screen feuds.

"The real wrestling fans know that the stories that go on behind the scenes are way better than the ones you get to see on the TV!" DDP exclaimed. "If you remember the stuff that happened between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart? Sometimes you have a lot of clashing egos!" (01:12 onward).

After Punk was forced to vacate his world title due to undisclosed reasons, a tournament will be held to crown the new champion at the Grand Slam event on September 21.

