AEW reportedly dishes out punishments for Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and multiple stars involved in alleged backstage tussle

AEW has reportedly dished out numerous punishments for those involved in the alleged backstage brawl after All Out 2022, including EVP's Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and more.

The brawl occurred following the post-show media scrum where CM Punk made some harsh comments about The Elite, as well as former long-time friend Colt Cabana and on-screen rival Hangman Page.

This led to a backstage fight involving Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel, where things turned extremely nasty as Steel bit Omega and The Second City threw some punches at The Young Bucks.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Now that the dust has settled, Sports Illustrated has learned that suspensions have been given out to multiple people involved in the scuffle. The list of suspensions reportedly includes Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, as well as Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler and Pat Buck.

"Sports Illustrated has learned, will include suspensions for every person involved. The list of those receiving suspensions includes Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had only just won the AEW World Trios Championship

Before their alleged altercation against Punk, The Elite won the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, becoming the inaugural champions.

They defeated Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds in the finals of the tournament after a back-and-forth contest at All Out 2022.

nick setters @SettersNick

My rating: 5 stars The Elite Vs The Dark Order At #AewAllOut My rating: 5 stars The Elite Vs The Dark Order At #AewAllOut My rating: 5 stars https://t.co/h7lP6tu79D

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it appears that The Elite will not be forced to vacate their titles during their suspensions. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming days.

