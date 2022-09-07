Massive update on CM Punk potentially leaving AEW; final decision to be made on Wednesday

CM Punk and Ace Steel were reportedly involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite after the AEW World Champion's statements during the media scrum. A recent report has shed some light on the two star's status with AEW after the altercation.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, multiple AEW personnel are now officially suspended, but CM Punk and Ace Steel's names were ominously absent from the list. The report continued, citing that the two former ROH stars will either be among the list of suspended stars later down the line or will be let go.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

Reportedly, Punk also had a private meeting with Tony Khan on Tuesday, which could have been an opportune moment to either iron things out or discuss how Punk would depart from AEW.

Lastly, a third-party investigation will be conducted to examine what exactly transpired and if further action is needed. Hangman Page also notably left the building by the time Punk had his media scrum, explaining why he was not involved.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA