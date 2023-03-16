Details on the identity of woman who shared an intense kiss with MJF on AEW TV

It was a night of celebration for AEW World Champion MJF as he kicked off the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite with a grand Re-Bar Mitzvah.

MJF celebrated his 27th birthday with a Re-Bar Mitzvah on AEW Dynamite, flanked by five women. He made a splashy entrance and passionately kissed one of the women before entering the ring, sparking speculation about her identity. The event took place in front of a packed crowd in Winnipeg and was a memorable moment in AEW history.

Seleziya Sparx, a Canadian model and indie wrestler, was the fourth woman that MJF kissed during his Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration, according to reports. She previously had her AEW in-ring debut on October 13, 2022, in Toronto. The other three women were also from Canada, as per Sparx's Instagram Story post.

MJF's birthday and Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration was a lavish affair with the champion dressed in a suit and surrounded by balloons and decorations. The event marked a significant milestone as he transitioned into adulthood and renewed his commitment to his Jewish faith.

Although some fans might have been surprised by MJF's intense moment with Seleziya Sparx, it is important to note that his fiancé recently ended their relationship.

What happened during on MJF Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration on AEW Dynamite

MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration on Dynamite was interrupted by Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin and expressed their desire for a shot at MJF's World Championship title.

The segment ended with MJF landing face-first on a cake that had been set up on a ringside table, much to the delight of the crowd.

It remains to be seen who will ultimately challenge MJF for the title, but it's clear that he has no shortage of competitors vying for the opportunity to take him down.

Who do you think will be MJF's next challenger for the world title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes