If you tuned into tonight's AEW Dynamite, you were probably left wondering what was happening with the Young Bucks. Hangman Page was on his phone as Matt and Nick Jackson were both being stretchered out of the arena. The Young Bucks were then put in ambulances and taken away to a nearby medical facility.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis were also unsure of what happened as both scrambled to get focused for the night. So what befell the Young Bucks before AEW Dynamite?

Throughout the night, several accusations were made by commentators against the Blackpool Combat Club. The trio has been ramping up their violence against many of AEW's teams. It continued with an assault on Stu Grayson of the Dark Order even after Jon Moxley defeated Grayson in singles action on Dynamite.

After Kenny Omega's main event match against El Hijo Del Vikingo, the Blackpool Combat Club once again made its presence felt. The trio brutally assaulted Omega as he was trying to give a post-match interview to Tony Schiavone.

Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta continued their attack on the former AEW Champion until Hangman Page returned to the arena in an ambulance. He brandished a 2x4 with nails sticking out of it. Moxley and his cohorts abandoned the ring before Page could make them pay.

While Page saved Omega from more damage at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club, he ended the night at odds with his former partner. Don Callis tried to talk to Page, but Hangman pulled away and Callis flopped to the mat, Eddie Guerrero-style. Omega noticed Callis on the mat and was angry with his former tag team partner.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have recently been battling over the Trios Championships

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega lost the Trios titles to the House of Black at Revolution earlier this month. The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society both challenged the House of Black last week.

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King retained the titles last week after a back-and-forth fight. The same episode of Dynamite also featured an all-out brawl between several teams, including the Blackpool Combat Club, the Dark Order, and others.

Page has history with Omega, the Bucks, and Moxley. He was a member of the Elite but went his own way as AEW grew. He would later team with Omega to win the AEW Tag Team titles.

His most recent feud has been an ongoing one with Moxley. It saw Page nearly lose his career due to head trauma. The rubber match of the feud took place at Revolution as Moxley and Page battled in a Texas Death Match.

Hangman Page came out on top, but Moxley and his group have continued to attack any and all of Page's friends. They've routinely brutalized Dark Order members like Grayson and Evil Uno while also attacking the Elite on Dynamite.

The rubber match at Revolution was supposed to be the final bout between Moxley and Page, but this recent string of unfiltered violence could lead to a Blood & Guts match.

Sending the Young Bucks to the hospital might have been the first shot. Continuing to attack various teams - including those close to Page - could be in the future. What will result from the weekly violence at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club?

