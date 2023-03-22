AEW star responds to a fan saying they're dropping hints at WWE return after 3-year absence

A former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to address a fan's comments about him possibly returning under Triple H's regime.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, has been with AEW alongside Cash Wheeler since 2020. Prior to that, they had a significant run with the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's management. They have won several championships in the past, even holding the AAA, ROH and IWGP tag titles simultaneously at one point.

FTR had been on a hiatus since December last year, leading to speculation about their future. Although they returned to AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, their contract status is yet to be confirmed. As such, a recent post by Dax which showed FTR with Triple H caused a fan to speculate about their WWE return.

When the fan commented regarding their potential WWE return, Dax Harwood was quick to clarify that he was simply announcing the topic for this upcoming podcast episode.

"Or, a podcast topic."

The former WWE team has apparently decided on their future

While their upcoming plans are still a mystery, it appears that FTR themselves have made up their minds on what they want to do next.

Dax Harwood recently stated on Twitter that he and Cash Wheeler have finally decided on their next step. He also announced that their intentions will be made known to their fans very soon.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all. Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Dax and Cash plan to do in the foreseeable future.

Do you think FTR will go back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes