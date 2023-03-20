Major AEW star reveals they have "decided" on future amid massive speculation of a WWE move

AEW's locker room could just be up for another major shake-up with the contracts of one of the industry's most popular tag teams, FTR, coming to an end soon, and many are anticipating their future move. Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter and seemed to hint at having come to a conclusion regarding their decision between the two promotions.

Despite reigning as the tag team champions in three different promotions in 2022, FTR came up short in All Elite Wrestling that year. Due to this, once rumors broke that their contracts would expire in April 2023, fans quickly began to wonder if they'd return to WWE or go elsewhere.

Harwood recently took to Twitter to let fans know that he and Cash Wheeler have made their decisions, but at this stage, no contracts have been signed.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

FTR was recently spotted with former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore (who now goes by Real1). While some fans still hope that FTR will return to WWE, others are urging Tony Khan to re-sign the duo.

Internally, FTR is still reportedly claiming that their AEW contracts will be up soon

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's return at AEW Revolution had many fans believing that the duo had re-signed with the promotion and that everything so far has just been a storyline. Despite this, it seems that the former tag team champions have not agreed to any deals.

As per Fightful Select, FTR has maintained claims that their deal with the promotion will expire soon, even in the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

"FTR are still very much claiming privately in AEW that their deals are up soon, but we've not confirmed that whatsoever."

Dax's recent tweet has seemingly corroborated this report. Unfortunately, fans will simply have to wait for FTR's public announcement about their future, which according to Harwood, will be within the next few weeks.

