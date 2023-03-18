Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions still hinting at departure "privately"-Reports

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, formerly performed as The Revival in WWE. The duo is reportedly claiming that their AEW contracts are set to expire soon.

The former multi-time Tag Team Champions returned to AEW at the recent Revolution pay-per-view, where they confronted the promotion's current Tag Title holders, The Gunns. This was FTR's first major appearance since they faced the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle in a brutal Dog-Collar matchup.

FTR's status with AEW remains relatively unknown, but Tony Khan has positioned Wheeler and Harwood as the next potential challengers for the AEW Tag Team Titles. However, that doesn't mean they have re-signed. According to Fightful Select, FTR is claiming in private that their original deals with the company are set to expire soon. The report does not mention if there are talks between the two sides, or if they are in talks with Triple H for a WWE return.

"FTR are still very much claiming privately in AEW that their deals are up soon, but we've not confirmed that whatsoever."

Cody Rhodes remains the first major AEW star to jump back to WWE

While FTR's status remains unknown, a major AEW alumnus is set to headline WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39. That man is Cody Rhodes, who triumphantly returned at last year's Showcase of the Immortals to defeat Seth Rollins. Rhodes has not lost a bout in the Stamford-based promotion yet. The American Nightmare did miss six months of action due to a torn pectoral but remained one of the company's biggest merchandise sellers during that time.

Rhodes returned from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he won the annual 30-man elimination matchup to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship. The son of the great Dusty Rhodes and the Tribal Chief will be headlining the second night of 'Mania 39, which takes place from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Rhodes' WWE return proves one thing: Triple H is not shy of pushing talent that comes from a rival company.

