Photo: Top AEW stars spotted with former WWE superstar Enzo Amore

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore was seen hanging around with top AEW stars. The stars are former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions FTR.

Enzo Amore now goes by the name Real1. Following a controversy, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was released from the company back in 2018. Since then, he has wrestled in multiple promotions such as Ring of Honor. He has also wrestled in the independent circuit a few times. The Real1 is currently wrestling in MLW.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood shared a picture alongside Cash Wheeler and the Real1. The three stars met at the Icons of Wrestling's Springfest Convention Fanfest.

Enzo Amore and FTR have worked together in the past during their time on NXT and the main roster. The Top Guys were the world tag team champions of the black and gold brand for a combined reign of over 300 days. During that time, Amore and Will Morrissey (formerly known as Big Cass) had several matches against FTR for the championship.

Despite their multiple attempts, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships. Amore held gold on the main roster after shifting to the singles division.

Dave Meltzer shut down the rumors regarding FTR's WWE return

Dax Harwood was subtly teasing via social media that he and Cash Wheeler were leaving AEW. The wrestling world also wished that the former RAW Tag Team Champions were making their return to WWE after three years.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer shut down these rumors. He claimed that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are not going anywhere as their current contracts are not expiring until April of this year.

As of now, there are no updates on FTR's future.

