Massive speculation on AEW star teasing returning to Triple H-led WWE after 2-year hiatus

AEW has one of the most stacked rosters in the industry, and as such, many stars never seem to get booked. FTR's utilization has long since been criticized, but despite Dax Harwood's recent teases, reports suggest the wrestler is only trying to get a reaction.

While with WWE, FTR was known as The Revival and initially had quite a run on the NXT brand. Sadly, once they made it to the Main Roster, the duo's booking largely fell off until they were eventually released.

Dax Harwood has recently been teasing fans on social media since FTR's contract ends very soon. In light of the tease, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer shot down speculation that they're definitely going to WWE and believes Harwood is just poking fun, as they're still contracted until April.

Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge Dax Harwood tweeted & then deleted a tweet because either he wanted to cause drama with the #WWE logo & it possibly being a WWE contract, or it was an old contract, or he just wants to cause more speculation. Dax Harwood tweeted & then deleted a tweet because either he wanted to cause drama with the #WWE logo & it possibly being a WWE contract, or it was an old contract, or he just wants to cause more speculation. https://t.co/Cwbz2MmiK5

Currently, there is no real indication of FTR's future in pro wrestling. The duo has often been compared to the Golden Age tag teams and stables like The Four Horsemen. Dax recently commented on the matter himself and revealed that Shane McMahon planned to incorporate the duo into a revitalized Four Horsemen stable in WWE.

Dax Harwood claims that FTR is open to returning to AEW while they're still contracted to the promotion

Many fans considered FTR to be one of the - if not the best tag team of 2022. Despite this, their booking in AEW was largely criticized across the year, but the fan response clearly has no bearing on how Dax Harwood feels towards the promotion.

Speaking on a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star revealed that he is open to an early return despite their contract status.

"If we come back before April, I would absolutely love that. If Tony is on board with that and that’s what he wants, I would love to. If that’s not what he wants, it’s his company and I will do whatever he says because I trust him and he’s the boss," said Harwood. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

It remains to be seen if the stars will end up deciding to stay in AEW or return to WWE, but going by his Instagram stories, it seems like Harwood wants the fans to be confused to build anticipation.

