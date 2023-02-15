Former WWE star open to AEW return if Tony Khan allows it

AEW's roster might just be in for a massive shakeup as the next round of contract renewals are coming up. FTR's future in the promotion has been a matter of concern for quite some time, and Dax Harwood claims that he isn't closed off to returning before their contracts expire.

Despite holding three different tag team championships from three different wrestling promotions, FTR still somehow weren't booked to pick up the tag titles in AEW last year. This has led many fans to believe that the duo are done with the promotion, especially since their contracts are ending soon.

During the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the star spoke on whether the duo would return before their contracts expire.

"I still have to take things easy, let my body and mind rest, recuperate and be ready for, if we come back before April, I would absolutely love that. If Tony is on board with that and that’s what he wants, I would love to. If that’s not what he wants, it’s his company and I will do whatever he says because I trust him and he’s the boss," said Harwood. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

While Dax seems to trust Tony Khan's vision for FTR and All Elite Wrestling, he once had some issues with Khan's direction and plans and recently detailed where the trouble stemmed from.

Dax Harwood also addressed the speculation that FTR would be returning to AEW based on his recent tweets

While their contract rumors and future with AEW continue to be a matter of discussion, Dax Harwood's tweets have come under scrutiny, and some fans have used them to prove or disprove their personal theories.

"Damn y’all. I kinda miss wrestling," Dax tweeted.

During the same episode of the podcast, Harwood shot down the notion that his tweets somehow reflect his current thoughts about and towards AEW.

"There was no correlation there, none at all. I just happened to be watching wrestling, drinking coffee, and the two times of the day where I have endorphins completely running through my body are my first cup of coffee, especially if I’m watching wrestling, and my first drink of tequila. That’s all it was," said Harwood. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

At this time, there's still no confirmation on whether FTR will continue their careers with the promotion, and unfortunately for fans, the only people who truly know are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

