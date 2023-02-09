Major AEW star reveals exactly when he started having issues with Tony Khan

AEW's internal issues were quite the topic of discussion across 2022 after the Brawl Out Incident. Since then, some fans have wondered if stars like Dax Harwood also have internal issues, and the star himself recently addressed it.

Dax Harwood has been on the receiving end of some backlash online after he not only sympathized with CM Punk but even The Elite after he urged both parties to make peace. But Dax has had bigger things on his mind, especially in regard to his booking in AEW.

During the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star recalled his initial feelings after FTR was booked to lose the AEW Tag Championship to The Young Bucks.

"I think at this point here is where the conflicts between myself and Tony started. I say that knowing that it was not Tony’s fault. I say that in knowing that AEW is his company. I felt that this match was the most important match of our careers, ever," said Harwood. [From 01:28 onward]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 2 years ago today at Full Gear.



The Young Bucks vs FTR dream match happened and completely lived up to expectations. A beautiful ode to tag team wrestling.



2 years ago today at Full Gear.The Young Bucks vs FTR dream match happened and completely lived up to expectations. A beautiful ode to tag team wrestling.https://t.co/TmdBm6pDZo

Harwood continued, admitting that he could have handled his response to the booking in a different way:

"I wanted everything to be perfect and I – at my own fault – wanted everything to go our way and I felt that we knew better. I shouldn’t have felt that way. But I think this is where a lot of my anxiety started bubbling here, but this is where my conflicts with Tony Khan began – not with the Young Bucks!" [From 02:37 onward]

Dax Harwood recently commented on the possibility of a dream match against Edge and Christian and surprisingly revealed that it's more likely than many fans might realize.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star also commented on assumptions that his booking in WWE left him with PTSD

FTR's booking in WWE was widely panned by fans online, and with their AEW debut, many believed they'd be given the chance they deserved.

Unfortunately, things didn't seem to go as planned, and the star revealed that his frustration was visible to some.

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Does AEW have the strongest tag team division in wrestling today? 🤔 FTR (The tag team formerly known as The Revival) made their AEW debut last nightDoes AEW have the strongest tag team division in wrestling today? 🤔 FTR (The tag team formerly known as The Revival) made their AEW debut last night 👀Does AEW have the strongest tag team division in wrestling today? 🤔 https://t.co/NIgwnpHiL9

Speaking on the same podcast, Harwood recalled how some people in the industry chalked up their frustrations to "WWE PTSD."

"So, I remember a few of my friends in the company saying like ‘Oh, this is WWE PTSD, that’s all.’ [And] I’m like 'No, dude, it’s not.' I would get angry at them for saying that. And you know, looking back on it now, I don’t think it was PTSD." [From 03:34 onward]

With FTR's contracts ending soon, fans will clearly see where the duo's minds have been at across the past few months after they decide their future in wrestling.

