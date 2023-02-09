AEW star Dax Harwood opens up on the idea of "WWE PTSD" in light of creative differences

AEW star Dax Harwood is one-half of what many fans consider the most remarkable modern-day tag team, FTR. Harwood recently commented on whether his booking in could have WWE left him with "PTSD."

Despite their tag-team run in WWE looking successful on paper, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler became frustrated with the direction they were headed in the promotion. But after not being booked consistently across 2022 in AEW, many fans are wondering if FTR is truly better off in the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star shot down notions that his time in WWE left him with any kind of "PTSD."

"So, I remember a few of my friends in the company saying like ‘Oh, this is WWE PTSD, that’s all.’ [And] I’m like ‘No, dude, it’s not.’ I would get angry at them for saying that. And you know, looking back on it now, I don’t think it was PTSD," said Harwood. [From 03:34 onward]

During the same podcast, Harwood hinted that April 2023 would be the last time they have left to decide whether they'll re-sign with AEW or not.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star then noted where much of his anxiety truly comes from

Dax Harwood hasn't been afraid to speak about his struggles with mental illness, despite his gruff appearance.

While he denied that WWE left any lasting impression on him, he did, in fact, admit that it came from a far deeper place.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



FTR are so damn likeable right now. Wow. Touching story about Dax Harwood's daughter.FTR are so damn likeable right now. #AEWDynamite Wow. Touching story about Dax Harwood's daughter. 😭FTR are so damn likeable right now. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JqZqerTfre

Speaking on the same podcast, Dax revealed that the tragic miscarriage his wife suffered four years ago affected him far more than anything WWE or AEW could do.

"Like I’ve said before, the root of my anxiety stems from sleep. Speaking further, the root of that is perfectionism. And it all started from – and we haven’t talked about this before – was the miscarriage of our baby. This was about four and a half years ago. I think this was the root of my anxiety and probably bitterness towards a lot of the world started there," said Harwood. [From 00:50 onward]

Harwood's personal struggles, as well as his feelings about his booking in both promotions, could even result in FTR instead returning to the independent circuit where they can live out their dreams of being tag team legends.

If you use the quotes above, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes