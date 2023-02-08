3-time WWE Tag Team Champion hints at making 'biggest decision' on his grim AEW future soon 

AEW's massive roster might just be in for a significant change since two of their most prominent stars' contracts are ending soon. Dax Harwood of FTR recently commented on the matter and gave fans a definite date for when they'll have to decide their fate.

FTR seemed to have one of the most successful years as a tag team last year, and while they triumphantly held three different titles, the duo still couldn't capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Due to this, many fans have called out their handling, and with their contract ending, some are clamoring for them to return to WWE.

Speaking on the recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star gave a grim outlook on the duo's future in AEW.

"The biggest decision of our career is in April. Whatever we do in April will probably be the last thing we ever do in wrestling, period. At least on a national level in the ring for sure. So, I've got to take a lot of things into consideration as far as what we're going to do, where we're going to go, and I have an idea with my heart what I want to do." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. https://t.co/kJLNCcFFet

Dax Harwood continued and noted that while he has an idea, he usually prefers to lead with his heart. However, he then stated that in business, leading with your heart can get it broken.

Dax Harwood might have already hinted at FTR's future in AEW

While fans have naturally been upset at All Elite Wrestling's handling of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the two athletes themselves have likely had their own frustrations. Harwood also touched on this, shockingly hinting at what they might end up deciding in the end.

During the recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star opened up about his booking in AEW and hinted that things might not be good between his team and The Young Bucks.

"It felt like we were the backdrop, I felt that the company was — we were promised that the tag division was going to be built around these two teams. I felt that we were being lied to and I think that my relationship with Tony got even more strained. I felt that the relationship with the Bucks completely deteriorated because of that." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Despite this, there's still no official indication of where FTR will end up after April, and fans will unfortunately just have to be patient and wait on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

