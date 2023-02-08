AEW star reveals his relationship with The Young Bucks deteriorated after "being lied to"

Dax Harwood, one-half of the tag team FTR, recently opened up about his past tensions with The Young Bucks and the CEO of AEW, Tony Khan.

FTR made its AEW debut in May 2020, quickly establishing itself as a dominant force in the tag team division. In a gauntlet match, the duo defeated several top teams, earning themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

At the All Out event, FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Adam Page to capture the titles, making them the first team to hold tag team championships in both AEW and WWE. However, their reign was short-lived as they lost the titles to The Young Bucks at Full Gear.

In a recent episode of his podcast, “FTR with Dax,” Harwood spoke about the tension between himself, The Young Bucks, and Tony Khan.

Harwood explained how he felt the team was not being properly built around AEW.

"It felt like we were the backdrop, I felt that the company was — everything that he had been promised, you know I think I told you this when we were talking about our debut when we come in, we were promised that the tag division was going to be built around these two teams and I felt that it wasn't being built around us." (H/T - Wrestling INC)

He felt he was lied to, which led to a complete breakdown in his relationship with The Young Bucks and Tony Khan.

"I felt that we were being lied to and I think that my relationship with Tony got even more strained. I felt that the relationship with the Bucks completely deteriorated because of that," Harwood said. (H/T - Wrestling INC)

AEW star recalls contacting Tony Khan after WWE release

Dax Harwood of FTR discussed on his podcast that he quickly contacted Tony Khan following his exit from WWE.

On the episode of “FTR with Dax,” he explained that once his release was finalized, as soon as the announcement was made, he was on the phone with the AEW President.

“We called Mark Carrano. 'Yes, we agree to your terms. Please give us our release and thank you.' So, he gave us our release. The following day, whenever the contracts were cut and we got the paperwork from Mark Carrano that said we were officially released, is when we started talking contracts with Tony Khan," Harwood said. (H/T SEScoops)

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, was released in April 2020 after requesting it in January 2019. Their contracts would have expired in June 2020, but WWE released them early when they discovered the duo wouldn't sign new deals.

