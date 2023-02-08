3-time WWE Tag Team Champion says dream match with Edge & Christian is "more possible than a lot of people might think"

A former WWE Tag Team Champion recently expressed his desire to face the duo of Edge and Christian.

While both Edge and Christian are top-tier solo performers in their own right, their partnership came as a pleasant surprise to many fans. Both the stars played off of each other flawlessly, making for immensely entertaining matches and segments. The duo has also won multiple tag team titles in the Stamford-based Promotion.

In a recent episode of the FTR with Dax podcast, Dax Harwood spoke about his wish to face the iconic tandem while teaming up with Cash Wheeler.

"This is more possible than a lot of people might think (...) Me and Cash, FTR against Edge and Christian. That's a tag team match I would absolutely love to have. Those two guys are two of the best storytellers in the ring and I don't think that's an overstatement, or overrating them, I think a lot of people think that as well." (8:23 onwards)

You can check out the full episode here:

Dax Harwood was recently spotted with the WWE veteran Edge

Despite being in AEW for the past couple of years, Dax Harwood has apparently still kept in touch with numerous WWE Superstars.

The FTR member was recently seen in a photo alongside Edge. While The Rater R Superstar is not the youngest performer on the roster, he still maintains top star status due to his experience and remarkable in-ring skills. His recent return at the Royal Rumble has got fans speculating about another feud between him and The Judgment Day.

Edge posted a photo with Dax Harwwod, pairing it with a clever caption.

"Rated FTR."

You can check out the photo here:

As of now, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are on a hiatus from pro wrestling. It remains to be seen whether they will face off against Edge and Christian in the future.

Do you think FTR should join WWE next? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit FTR with Dax.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes