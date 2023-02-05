Photo: Major AEW star spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Edge 

An AEW star was recently spotted alongside WWE legend Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar is considered to be one of the biggest stars ever in the Stamford-based Promotion. He was recently out on hiatus and made his return to the brand at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. His comeback instantly pitted him against the Judgment Day, as he eliminated both Finn Balor and Damien Priest at the Rumble.

Despite the competition between the rivaling companies, Edge is apparently quite close to a former WWE superstar who joined AEW. He recently posted a picture of himself alongside FTR member Dax Harwood, with a witty caption:

"Rated FTR"

You can check out the photo here:

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts about Edge's career

While Edge is already 49 years old, he is seemingly showing no signs of halting his in-ring career. This has caused concern among many, but AEW star Matt Hardy seemingly understands why.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One explained how Christian Cage and Edge thought about the pro-wrestling business:

“I almost feel like they would have still been wrestling even if they didn’t have that time off. I mean, like pro wrestling, in so many ways, is like the mafia, once you get in it’s very hard to get out you know, especially if you end up in a pretty good position. You’re making good money, you’re highlighted and just the passion that people have for this." [14:24-14:39]

Furthermore, he added that he does not believe Edge is going to retire soon:

"If you’re insane enough to go out and beat up your body and slam yourself on wood and steel night after night after night, then you pretty much love what you’re doing. So I think if you love what you’re doing, you want to do it as long as you possibly can.” [14:40-15:02]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Edge in WWE.

Do you think Edge can take out the Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

