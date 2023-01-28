AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley given a warning, former WWE star given a choice by Britt Baker, title challenge laid down (January 27, 2023)

Welcome to the results for the January 27, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage emanating from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Hangman Adam Page sent a message to Jon Moxley during his match vs. Wheeler Yuta while Satnam Singh was in six-man action. Jamie Hayter faced Emi Sakura in the main event.

Hangman Adam Page vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

Wheeler Yuta went after Hangman Adam Page as soon as the bell rang as he went for submissions and chops. The Millennial Cowboy responded with a lariat of his own, followed by chops.

The action spilled to the outside, where the former AEW World Champion dropped Yuta with a fall-away slam. Hangman delivered a Liger Bomb inside the ring before Yuta came back with a flying elbow strike from the top rope before hitting the Bulldog.

Hangman connected with an avalanche Death Valley Driver from the top rope for a nearfall. The former world champion fought back with back-to-back German Suplexes. Yuta went to the ringside, where he dropped Hangman with a back suplex.

Yuta went for a frog splash from the top rope, but Hangman blocked it with his knees. The ROH Pure Champion fought out of a Buckshot Lariat attempt as both men traded strikes and chops. Hangman delivered the Buckshot Lariat and then dropped Yuta with a Death Rider to send a message to Jon Moxley.

Result: Hangman Adam Page def. Wheeler Yuta

Grade: A

Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal vs. Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen

The match started with Chuck Taylor getting jumped by the heels. He took down Jay Lethal as the match officially got underway. Trent tagged in, as did Jeff Jarrett. Trent grounded Double J as all three babyfaces traded tags and posed in the center of the ring.

Satnam Singh entered the ring and no-sold Trent's chops. Satnam tossed Trent over the top rope, and Jay Lethal took him down with a lariat on the outside. Chuck Taylor got the hot tag and dropped Jay Lethal. Black Machismo fought back and tagged in Jarrett.

Chuck trapped the former TNA star in a Figure Four Leglock. Satnam broke up the submission, and Danhausen tagged in to confront the giant. Satnam was unaffected by Danhausen's offense, and it took all three of his opponents to get him on his knee. Jeff Jarrett hit Danhausen with the Golden Globe Award behind the referee's back, allowing Satnam Singh to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal def. Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen

Grade: C+

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Tony Gunn

Before the match, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho were involved in a backstage segment. The former AEW women's champion asked the former WWE star to pick a side.

Powerhouse Hobbs completely obliterated his opponent to earn a quick and dominant win.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Gunn

Grade: C

Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in an AEW Women's Championship Eliminator match

Top Flight appeared on screen, talking about their big win over the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. They challenged the Elite to a Trios Championship match against them and AR Fox.

Both women dodged each other's offense before they traded chops. Emi Sakura tossed Jamie Hayter into the ringside barricade before chopping her again. Emi rolled Jamie back inside the ring before slapping her in the corner.

The Japanese star delivered a running crossbody and dropped her elbow on Jamie's back. Emi continued to dominate as Britt Baker looked on from the outside. The AEW Women's Champion delivered three Exploder Suplexes in a row to regain momentum.

Hayter hit a sliding lariat for a nearfall. Sakura dodged a Moonsault and hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall of her own. Jamie Hayter finally delivered a Ripcord Lariat for the win.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Emi Sakura

Grade: C+

