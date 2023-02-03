WWE veteran thinks Edge will wrestle for as long as he "possibly can"

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had a rollercoaster of a career, to say the least, having been forced to retire in 2011, only to return to the ring nine years later. However, an AEW star feels that the Rated R Superstar isn't planning on hanging up the boots again any time soon.

The AEW star in question is Matt Hardy, a man who knows Edge better than most people and has even traded blows in the ring with the former WWE Champion's best friend Christian Cage in All Elite Wrestling.

Both Edge and Christian were forced to retire at different points in their careers due to head and neck problems. However, they have both been able to unretire, with the Rated R Superstar coming back from yet another injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the WWE veteran was asked whether or not either Edge or Christian Cage would still be wrestling full-time had they both not retired in the 2010s. Here's what Hardy had to say:

“I almost feel like they would have still been wrestling even if they didn’t have that time off. I mean, like pro wrestling, in so many ways, is like the mafia, once you get in it’s very hard to get out you know, especially if you end up in a pretty good position. You’re making good money, you’re highlighted and just the passion that people have for this." [14:24-14:39]

Matt Hardy elaborated by saying that when you're as passionate as the former WWE Champion is about the business, there is no way that retirement is ever an option.

"If you’re insane enough to go out and beat up your body and slam yourself on wood and steel night after night after night, then you pretty much love what you’re doing. So I think if you love what you’re doing, you want to do it as long as you possibly can.” [14:40-15:02]

Matt Hardy has a long history with Edge in and out of the ring

During the famed attitude era, Edge and Matt Hardy were both integral parts of the flourishing tag team division, along with their respective partners, Christian and Jeff Hardy.

However, the two men would also go on to have a very controversial singles feud in 2005 that all stemmed from real-life drama leaking out from the backstage area and into the ring.

The feud came after the Rated R Superstar got into a romantic relationship with Lita, Matt's girlfriend at the time, while Hardy was injured. When the news broke out about their relationship, Matt vowed to make their lives miserable.

This led to a series of matches with various stipulations, including a steel cage match, a ladder match, and a street fight. Ultimately, Edge won the feud after Hardy was forced to leave the Raw brand at the end of 2005.

