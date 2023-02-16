Shane McMahon wanted to create the new Four Horsemen with two current AEW Superstars

Shane McMahon wanted to form a modern-day version of the Four Horsemen faction along with AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

McMahon briefly worked alongside the former AEW World Tag Team Champions on WWE television. The same alliance also consisted of Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on the latest edition of FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former WWE star opened up about working with Shane O'Mac during his feud with Roman Reigns.

"From what I understand, Shane [McMahon] wanted this. I remember Shane was talking to Michael Hayes about it. We had a little interaction with Shane and Drew [McIntyre] and we came to the back. Shane said, 'There’s something here, Michael,' talking about the four of us. He said, 'There’s something here. 'He said, 'This could be like the Four Horsemen,'" said Harwood. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

FTR with Dax Harwood @ftrwithdax Breakdown of Revival vs Usos feud and matches.

Usos history and future.

Back shaving

Ucey hot

Punished for not re-signing?

Drew/Shane/revival

Yelling chairman

and of course,

Family

Tequila.

Rasslin

*

Plus, the HUGEST announcement in the history of the podcast!

*

Now available! Breakdown of Revival vs Usos feud and matches.Usos history and future.Back shavingUcey hotPunished for not re-signing?Drew/Shane/revivalYelling chairmanand of course, FamilyTequila.Rasslin*Plus, the HUGEST announcement in the history of the podcast!*Now available! https://t.co/Kbxayg0AwF

Vince McMahon heavily criticized AEW FTR for their match against The Good Brothers

During the same conversation on FTR with Dax, Dax Harwood explained how Vince McMahon wasn't happy with a match featuring the former Revival and The Good Brothers.

Harwood recalled his and Cash Wheeler's match with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from the 2018 Royal Rumble.

"We had a match at Royal Rumble... whatever and we come to the back and Vince [McMahon] is waiting for us, all four us and we thought the match was good. It was like, you know, eight minute match or whatever, we came to the back, he said, 'Well, that is absolutely the worst wrestling match I've ever seen in my entire life.' The worst wrestling match he's ever seen Matt, the worst. This man has been in the business for 50 years. This is the worst match he's ever seen in his entire life," Harwood said.

During FTR's time in WWE, they worked closely with numerous top names, including The Usos, Shane McMahon, and others.

The AEW stars are currently on hiatus from television but could potentially return at some point in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes