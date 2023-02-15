"Glad you're going back to WWE" - Twitter erupts as top star hints at future move after contract expiry in Tony Khan's AEW

Professional wrestling fans on Twitter have been abuzz with speculation and excitement over recent reports that AEW star Dax Harwood, one-half of the popular tag team FTR, may be dropping hints about a possible return to WWE.

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared a photo on Instagram that has fans talking as it seems to suggest that he may be considering a move back to the Stamford-based company where he made a name for himself. The photo in question has Harwood relaxing at home and enjoying some well-deserved time off from the in-ring action. But what has really caught the attention of fans is a piece of paper with the WWE logo that can be seen on the table in front of him.

While it is not clear what this piece of paper is, some fans are speculating that it could potentially be a WWE contract, fueling rumors that FTR may be returning to the company.

If FTR were to return to the Stamford-based promotion, it would undoubtedly be a major moment for wrestling fans. The duo have a strong fan following and a reputation for putting on fantastic matches, which could potentially bring a new level of excitement to WWE's tag team division.

FTR's Dax Harwood opens up about his disagreements with AEW president Tony Khan

Dax Harwood recently shared some details about his disagreements with Tony Khan, the president of All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of his podcast, FTR's Dax Harwood spoke candidly about his issues with Tony Khan. Specifically, he discussed his initial reaction to being asked to drop the tag team title to The Young Bucks and the subsequent conflicts that arose.

"I think at this point here is where the conflicts between myself and Tony started. I say that knowing that it was not Tony’s fault. I say that in knowing that AEW is his company. I felt that this match was the most important match of our careers, ever," said Harwood. [From 01:28 onward]

Despite these conflicts, Harwood was quick to note that he has a lot of respect for Khan and the work that he has done in building up All Elite Wrestling.

